Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 215.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $336.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,332,281. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

