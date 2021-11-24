Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. 198,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,768,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Zynga has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

