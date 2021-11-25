$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,599. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,657 shares of company stock worth $22,940,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after buying an additional 234,809 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

