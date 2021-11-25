$0.30 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 475%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $394.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.