$0.30 EPS Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 475%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $394.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.