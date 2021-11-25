-$0.31 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RDUS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $2,031,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $836.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.