-$0.31 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RDUS. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $2,031,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $836.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.