$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $56.34 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

