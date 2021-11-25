$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.51. 181,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,711. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.85.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 119.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $339,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.