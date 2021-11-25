$0.79 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Equity Residential stock opened at $87.82 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,995 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. National Pension Service increased its stake in Equity Residential by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $78,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.