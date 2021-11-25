$0.92 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. AptarGroup also reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $128.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

