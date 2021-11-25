$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.55. 65,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,365. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $87.49 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76.

In other news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in OSI Systems by 584.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

