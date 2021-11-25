$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.28. 99,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,244. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of -0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in WD-40 by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in WD-40 by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.