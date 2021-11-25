$1.31 EPS Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PCAR stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.72. 1,126,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

