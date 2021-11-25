$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $240.07 on Friday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

