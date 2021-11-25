$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.70. Eaton reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $170.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15. Eaton has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

