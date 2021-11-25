$1.77 EPS Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.83. Raymond James posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF opened at $102.50 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

