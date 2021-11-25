$10.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $10.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. 715,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,521 shares of company stock valued at $35,866,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 79.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,862,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,818,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

