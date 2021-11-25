10,000 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

