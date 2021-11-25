$11.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report sales of $11.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.18 billion and the lowest is $11.12 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $11.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $58.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 billion to $58.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $230.36 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

