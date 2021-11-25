11,058 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 407.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

