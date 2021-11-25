12,340 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 64.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 41,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 314,853 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $2,582,362 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

