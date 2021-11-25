$13.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report $13.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.39 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $51.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.22 billion to $55.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $672.69. 829,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.45.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 150.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,474,000. Finally, Raine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

