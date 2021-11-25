13,657 Shares in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

