$16.32 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce sales of $16.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.13 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.93 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $127.24 million, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $139.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 274,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,068,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

