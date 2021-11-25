17,819 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

