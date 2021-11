1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $3.77 on Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00005887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $679.44 million and $451.09 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

About 1inch

1INCH is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.io . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inch and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1inch is /r/1inch/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest, and protected operations in the DeFi space.

The 1inch Network’s first protocol is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator solution that searches deals across multiple liquidity sources, offering users better rates than any individual exchange. The 1inch Aggregation Protocol incorporates the Pathfinder algorithm for finding the best paths across over 60+ liquidity sources on Ethereum, 30+ liquidity sources on Binance Smart Chain, 30+ liquidity sources on Polygon, Optimistic Ethereum, and Arbitrum. In just over two years of operation, the 1inch Aggregation Protocol surpassed $90 bln in overall trading volume on the Ethereum network alone.

The 1inch Liquidity Protocol is a next-generation automated market maker (AMM) that protects users from front-running attacks and offers attractive opportunities to liquidity providers.

The 1inch Limit Order Protocol facilitates the most innovative and flexible limit order swap opportunities in DeFi. The protocol’s features, such as dynamic pricing, conditional orders, and extra RFQ support, power various implementations, including stop-loss and trailing stop orders, as well as auctions.

The 1inch Wallet is a multichain mobile platform that provides an easy-to-navigate interface with secure storing, transaction, and staking capabilities. This versatile wallet was built from the ground up to streamline interacting with 1inch’s features.

The 1inch Network’s governance token 1INCH is used to vote on protocol parameters under the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model.”

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

