$2.13 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $1.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,360%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.40. 119,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.02 and a beta of 2.37. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

