$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to announce earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of GRIN opened at $14.73 on Monday. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

