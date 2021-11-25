$20.00 Million in Sales Expected for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to announce sales of $20.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $69.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.05 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $83.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLN. Roth Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

VLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,827. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

