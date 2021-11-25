20,373 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

IXUS stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.