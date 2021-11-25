24,343 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 0.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,076,000.

COMT opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

