24,460 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 12.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 116,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 66.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

