$3.07 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce sales of $3.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $6.41 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

AGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th.

AGLE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 64,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

