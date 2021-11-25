34,487 Shares in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 2,969.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYTU opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

