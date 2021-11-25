$381.74 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post $381.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.30 million. Acushnet reported sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Acushnet stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 97,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

