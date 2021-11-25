$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to post sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.77 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $15.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $648.18. 545,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,101. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $606.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.14.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,079 shares of company stock worth $30,010,914. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

