423,548 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 423,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coupang by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.