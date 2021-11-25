$44.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $44.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.91 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $172.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $181.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.86 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded down $2.66 on Monday, reaching $210.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average of $224.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

