4,444 Shares in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,230 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

