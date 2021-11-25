$475.55 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $475.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.09 million and the lowest is $475.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $446.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

NYSE UNF opened at $200.09 on Monday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $181.20 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

