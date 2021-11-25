5,913 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $25,294,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $179.86 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

