$6.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.08. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $16.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $17.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $18.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.15. 188,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,831. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.24. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $131.91 and a 12 month high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

