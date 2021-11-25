65,984 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $291.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.