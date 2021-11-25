6,767 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.08 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

