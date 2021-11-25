$7.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report sales of $7.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 billion and the lowest is $7.65 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $30.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.64 billion to $30.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.84 billion to $32.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $155.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

