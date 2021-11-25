74,261 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

AOR opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

