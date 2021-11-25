$76.82 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report sales of $76.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $104.17 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $269.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $625.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.60 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,904 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 276,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

