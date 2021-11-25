$91.27 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report sales of $91.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.10 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $353.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $360.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $405.40 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $419.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 111,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

