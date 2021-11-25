9,858 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Woodward accounts for 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WWD traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

