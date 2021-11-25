a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

