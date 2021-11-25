A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 2.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC owned 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 235,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 10.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 846,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

